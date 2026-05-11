Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Takes $1.54 Million Position in Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,865 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,544,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Binnacle Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 48.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 131 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company's stock.

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Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of ZS stock opened at $152.13 on Monday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.63 and a 1-year high of $336.99. The stock's 50-day moving average is $143.25 and its 200 day moving average is $206.91. The company has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -362.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $815.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.92 million. Zscaler had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 2.25%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Zscaler has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.990-4.020 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZS shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Zscaler from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $365.00 to $300.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $305.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $263.46.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Zscaler

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zscaler news, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 1,682 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total value of $263,384.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 46,479 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,278,146.61. This trade represents a 3.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Geller sold 2,094 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.53, for a total value of $321,491.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 46,949 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,208,079.97. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,892,487. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.

Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.

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