Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Purchases 4,691 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO - Free Report) by 86.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,091 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the quarter. Take-Two Interactive Software accounts for 1.0% of Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych's portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych's holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 142 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 208,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.34, for a total transaction of $47,507,012.46. Following the sale, the president owned 1,006,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,708,814.14. This represents a 17.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jon J. Moses sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total value of $107,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,368 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,814,040.96. This trade represents a 2.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 570,015 shares of company stock valued at $128,432,857. Insiders own 1.34% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, June 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $320.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday. They set a "buy" rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $292.71.

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Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $238.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.63 and a 1 year high of $264.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.48 and a 200-day moving average of $222.56.

Take-Two Interactive Software News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Take-Two Interactive Software this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rockstar Games confirmed GTA VI pre-orders will begin June 25 and set the game’s price at $79.99 , reinforcing expectations for strong monetization from one of gaming’s biggest franchises. Rockstar Games Announces Pre-Orders for Grand Theft Auto VI

Rockstar Games confirmed will begin June 25 and set the game’s price at , reinforcing expectations for strong monetization from one of gaming’s biggest franchises. Positive Sentiment: BTIG initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $290 price target , while BMO Capital Markets raised its target to $285 and kept an Outperform rating, signaling continued Wall Street confidence in TTWO’s upside. Benzinga analyst coverage

BTIG initiated coverage with a rating and a , while BMO Capital Markets raised its target to and kept an rating, signaling continued Wall Street confidence in TTWO’s upside. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted that Take-Two’s FY2026 results beat guidance , with growth in recurrent consumer spending, mobile gaming, and core franchises, suggesting the business is strengthening ahead of the GTA VI launch. Take-Two Interactive: More Than A Grand Theft Auto VI Story

Recent commentary highlighted that Take-Two’s , with growth in recurrent consumer spending, mobile gaming, and core franchises, suggesting the business is strengthening ahead of the GTA VI launch. Neutral Sentiment: One report noted short interest was reported at 0 shares , which does not provide a meaningful read on bearish positioning and is unlikely to materially move the stock on its own.

One report noted short interest was reported at , which does not provide a meaningful read on bearish positioning and is unlikely to materially move the stock on its own. Neutral Sentiment: There was also a small insider sale by Director Jon Moses of 500 shares, but the transaction was modest relative to his remaining stake and appears more routine than concerning. Jon Moses Sells 500 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software NASDAQ: TTWO Stock

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two's publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

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