Genius Sports Limited $GENI Shares Bought by Senvest Management LLC

Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI - Free Report) by 45.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,653,724 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 4,243,157 shares during the quarter. Genius Sports accounts for about 2.0% of Senvest Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Senvest Management LLC owned about 5.54% of Genius Sports worth $60,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 17.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,513,537 shares of the company's stock worth $167,298,000 after buying an additional 2,051,503 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LP boosted its stake in Genius Sports by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 11,100,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $122,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900,000 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Genius Sports by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 7,598,359 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,043 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in Genius Sports by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 5,951,203 shares of the company's stock worth $65,582,000 after acquiring an additional 101,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the 4th quarter worth $59,851,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company's stock.

Genius Sports Price Performance

GENI stock opened at $6.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.91. Genius Sports Limited has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $13.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.18.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.12). Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 22.26%.The business had revenue of $187.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GENI. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Genius Sports from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Genius Sports from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Freedom Capital raised Genius Sports to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Genius Sports from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital set a $10.00 target price on Genius Sports in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $11.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Genius Sports

Genius Sports Profile

Genius Sports is a global sports technology company that specializes in collecting, analyzing and distributing real-time sports data and video streams. The firm provides official data feeds, live video streaming solutions and digital engagement tools to sports leagues, federations, broadcasters and betting operators. By integrating data directly from sporting events through its network of field officials and proprietary technology, Genius Sports ensures accuracy and integrity for partners who rely on up-to-the-second information.

The company’s product suite includes a cloud-based platform for data capture and distribution, an integrity services offering designed to identify and mitigate match-fixing risks, and a suite of commercial products that power odds creation, in-game betting markets and fan engagement experiences.

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