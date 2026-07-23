Genius Sports Limited $GENI Stock Position Lifted by Sycale Advisors NY LLC

Sycale Advisors NY LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI - Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,036,060 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 160,014 shares during the period. Genius Sports makes up approximately 4.5% of Sycale Advisors NY LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sycale Advisors NY LLC owned 0.83% of Genius Sports worth $9,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the first quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Victory Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Genius Sports by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,645 shares of the company's stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genius Sports Stock Performance

Genius Sports stock opened at $6.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.91. Genius Sports Limited has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $13.73. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.20.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $187.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.60 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 22.26% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. Genius Sports's revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Genius Sports from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings lowered Genius Sports from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They set a "buy" rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital set a $10.00 price objective on Genius Sports in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $11.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Genius Sports

Genius Sports Profile

Genius Sports is a global sports technology company that specializes in collecting, analyzing and distributing real-time sports data and video streams. The firm provides official data feeds, live video streaming solutions and digital engagement tools to sports leagues, federations, broadcasters and betting operators. By integrating data directly from sporting events through its network of field officials and proprietary technology, Genius Sports ensures accuracy and integrity for partners who rely on up-to-the-second information.

The company’s product suite includes a cloud-based platform for data capture and distribution, an integrity services offering designed to identify and mitigate match-fixing risks, and a suite of commercial products that power odds creation, in-game betting markets and fan engagement experiences.

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