Genoa Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Genoa Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 71,576 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock, valued at approximately $16,521,000. Amazon.com makes up 7.6% of Genoa Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda.'s holdings, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 113.2% in the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2,330.0% in the third quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 23.5% in the second quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 62.3% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $325.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $313.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon’s latest earnings beat showed stronger-than-expected revenue and profits, while AWS growth and AI-related demand continue to support the long-term growth narrative. Amazon Over Spending on AI?

Amazon’s latest earnings beat showed stronger-than-expected revenue and profits, while AWS growth and AI-related demand continue to support the long-term growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: Amazon is opening its logistics network to outside customers through Amazon Supply Chain Services, creating a new revenue stream beyond retail and cloud. Amazon Bets Logistics Is the New Cloud

Amazon is opening its logistics network to outside customers through Amazon Supply Chain Services, creating a new revenue stream beyond retail and cloud. Positive Sentiment: Amazon Pharmacy is expanding access to Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic pill through same-day delivery and kiosks, adding another growth angle in healthcare. Amazon to Carry Ozempic

Amazon Pharmacy is expanding access to Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic pill through same-day delivery and kiosks, adding another growth angle in healthcare. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts have raised price targets after the Q1 report, reflecting confidence that Amazon can keep compounding growth. Analyst Target Raises

Several analysts have raised price targets after the Q1 report, reflecting confidence that Amazon can keep compounding growth. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Andy Jassy sold shares under a pre-arranged trading plan, which is notable but does not necessarily signal a change in fundamentals. Jassy Share Sale

CEO Andy Jassy sold shares under a pre-arranged trading plan, which is notable but does not necessarily signal a change in fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Some articles highlighted concerns about Amazon’s heavy AI and data-center spending, but investors appear willing to give the company time to convert that investment into future growth. Cash Burn Concern

Some articles highlighted concerns about Amazon’s heavy AI and data-center spending, but investors appear willing to give the company time to convert that investment into future growth. Negative Sentiment: An AWS cooling issue caused a brief outage that disrupted services at other platforms, reminding investors that cloud reliability remains a key risk for Amazon Web Services. AWS Outage

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $272.62 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $191.16 and a fifty-two week high of $278.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.46. The company's 50 day moving average price is $227.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $8,621,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,175,766 shares in the company, valued at $598,335,650. This trade represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 471,361 shares in the company, valued at $129,624,275. This represents a 5.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 191,593 shares of company stock worth $46,289,241. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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