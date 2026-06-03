Free Trial
→ Your $29.97 book is free today (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

Genpact Limited $G Stock Holdings Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Written by MarketBeat
June 3, 2026
Genpact logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Geode Capital Management increased its Genpact stake by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, ending with 4.33 million shares worth about $210.4 million. Institutional ownership remains very high at 96.03% of the company.
  • Genpact recently reported quarterly earnings of $0.98 per share on revenue of $1.30 billion, with net margin of 11.04% and return on equity of 22.70%. Analysts expect full-year earnings of 3.64 per share.
  • The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.1875 per share, implying a 2.3% annual yield. Wall Street’s overall view remains cautious, with a consensus Hold rating and average price target of $43.29.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G - Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,330,116 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 107,870 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.51% of Genpact worth $210,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genpact by 170.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,443,472 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $144,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,145 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Genpact by 157.9% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,864,198 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $78,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,480 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Genpact by 153.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,597,446 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $66,917,000 after purchasing an additional 967,559 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Genpact by 52.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,145,762 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $89,886,000 after purchasing an additional 742,470 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Genpact by 140.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,007,358 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $42,198,000 after purchasing an additional 588,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company's stock.

Genpact Price Performance

Shares of NYSE G opened at $33.04 on Wednesday. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $28.78 and a twelve month high of $48.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.34.

Genpact (NYSE:G - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. Genpact had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. Genpact's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Genpact from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $43.29.

View Our Latest Report on Genpact

Key Genpact News

Here are the key news stories impacting Genpact this week:

Genpact Profile

(Free Report)

Genpact is a global professional services firm specializing in digitally powered business process management and services. The company partners with clients across industries to design, transform and run key operations, leveraging data analytics, artificial intelligence, automation and domain expertise. Its offerings span finance and accounting, supply chain management, procurement, customer experience, risk and compliance, and other critical business functions.

Founded in 1997 as the business process outsourcing arm of General Electric and originally known as GE Capital International Services, the company rebranded as Genpact in 2005 and completed its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2007 under the ticker symbol “G.” Over time, Genpact has expanded beyond traditional outsourcing to focus on digital transformation and innovation, helping organizations accelerate growth and improve operational efficiency.

Headquartered in New York City, Genpact serves clients in more than 30 countries across North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Genpact (NYSE:G)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Genpact Right Now?

Before you consider Genpact, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Genpact wasn't on the list.

While Genpact currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable Cover
5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable

Click the link to see MarketBeat's guide to investing in 5G and which 5G stocks show the most promise.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 5.1% - Here's Why
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 5.1% - Here's Why
By MarketBeat | May 29, 2026
tc pixel
Goldman Sachs just told you what to buy (most people missed it)
Goldman Sachs just told you what to buy (most people missed it)
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
Zscaler Stock Drops 30%: Why the Dip Is a Buy Opportunity
Zscaler Stock Drops 30%: Why the Dip Is a Buy Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | May 27, 2026
3,000,000 Shares in Archer Aviation Inc. $ACHR Acquired by Seven Grand Managers LLC
3,000,000 Shares in Archer Aviation Inc. $ACHR Acquired by Seven Grand Managers LLC
By MarketBeat | May 28, 2026
3 Stocks Rallying on Micron's Price Boost: Substance or Hype?
3 Stocks Rallying on Micron's Price Boost: Substance or Hype?
By Dan Schmidt | May 28, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX just filed. The clock is ticking.
SpaceX just filed. The clock is ticking.
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
5 Under-the-Radar AI Stocks to Watch in June
5 Under-the-Radar AI Stocks to Watch in June
By Thomas Hughes | May 31, 2026
Rocket Lab Keeps Making Headlines and Highs—Here's What's Driving the Latest Move
Rocket Lab Keeps Making Headlines and Highs—Here's What's Driving the Latest Move
By Ryan Hasson | May 27, 2026
The Stock Stories You‘re Missing This Week
The Stock Stories You're Missing This Week
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Related Videos

This ALWAYS Happens During an AI Boom (3 Stocks to Buy, 2 to Avoid)
This ALWAYS Happens During an AI Boom (3 Stocks to Buy, 2 to Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Bounce Is Back — Is It Too Late to Get In Now?
The Bounce Is Back — Is It Too Late to Get In Now?
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines