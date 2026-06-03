Genpact Limited $G Stock Holdings Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G - Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,330,116 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 107,870 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.51% of Genpact worth $210,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genpact by 170.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,443,472 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $144,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,145 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Genpact by 157.9% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,864,198 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $78,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,480 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Genpact by 153.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,597,446 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $66,917,000 after purchasing an additional 967,559 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Genpact by 52.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,145,762 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $89,886,000 after purchasing an additional 742,470 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Genpact by 140.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,007,358 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $42,198,000 after purchasing an additional 588,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company's stock.

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Genpact Price Performance

Shares of NYSE G opened at $33.04 on Wednesday. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $28.78 and a twelve month high of $48.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.34.

Genpact (NYSE:G - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. Genpact had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. Genpact's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Genpact from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $43.29.

View Our Latest Report on Genpact

Key Genpact News

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Genpact Profile

Genpact is a global professional services firm specializing in digitally powered business process management and services. The company partners with clients across industries to design, transform and run key operations, leveraging data analytics, artificial intelligence, automation and domain expertise. Its offerings span finance and accounting, supply chain management, procurement, customer experience, risk and compliance, and other critical business functions.

Founded in 1997 as the business process outsourcing arm of General Electric and originally known as GE Capital International Services, the company rebranded as Genpact in 2005 and completed its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2007 under the ticker symbol “G.” Over time, Genpact has expanded beyond traditional outsourcing to focus on digital transformation and innovation, helping organizations accelerate growth and improve operational efficiency.

Headquartered in New York City, Genpact serves clients in more than 30 countries across North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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