Genuine Parts Company $GPC Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC - Free Report) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 481,135 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 140,176 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.35% of Genuine Parts worth $50,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,492 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 4,136 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,173 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,644 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 4,680 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Genuine Parts

In other news, insider James F. Howe sold 415 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.33, for a total value of $43,296.95. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,589 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,700.37. This trade represents a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $145.00.

View Our Latest Report on Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $124.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.48 and a 200 day moving average of $115.49. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 496.80 and a beta of 0.63. Genuine Parts Company has a one year low of $90.78 and a one year high of $151.57.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company NYSE: GPC is a global distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and business products with a history dating back to 1928. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company operates a broad distribution network and retail presence serving repair shops, independent retailers, industrial customers and commercial accounts. Its business model centers on stocking and delivering a wide range of parts and supplies to support aftermarket and maintenance needs across multiple end markets.

Genuine Parts conducts its operations through several well-known operating groups and subsidiaries.

See Also

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