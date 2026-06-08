Genuine Parts Company $GPC Shares Purchased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC - Free Report) by 111.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,542 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 38,774 shares during the period. ING Groep NV owned 0.05% of Genuine Parts worth $9,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Valtrion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Valtrion Capital Management LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. DB&C Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $849,000. 111 Capital purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Patron Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

GPC opened at $98.05 on Monday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $103.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.28. Genuine Parts Company has a 12-month low of $90.78 and a 12-month high of $151.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Genuine Parts's dividend payout ratio is currently 988.37%.

Insider Activity

In other Genuine Parts news, insider James F. Howe sold 415 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.33, for a total transaction of $43,296.95. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,589 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,700.37. This represents a 1.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPC. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Genuine Parts from a "market perform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $143.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company NYSE: GPC is a global distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and business products with a history dating back to 1928. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company operates a broad distribution network and retail presence serving repair shops, independent retailers, industrial customers and commercial accounts. Its business model centers on stocking and delivering a wide range of parts and supplies to support aftermarket and maintenance needs across multiple end markets.

Genuine Parts conducts its operations through several well-known operating groups and subsidiaries.

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