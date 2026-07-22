Genuine Parts Company $GPC Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC - Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 830,037 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 100,991 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.60% of Genuine Parts worth $87,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 213.0% in the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

In other Genuine Parts news, insider James F. Howe sold 415 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.33, for a total value of $43,296.95. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,700.37. This trade represents a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $119.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.38 and a beta of 0.63. Genuine Parts Company has a 12-month low of $90.78 and a 12-month high of $151.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $108.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.53.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 0.24%.The firm's revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. Genuine Parts's payout ratio is presently 988.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GPC. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $144.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPC

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Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company NYSE: GPC is a global distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and business products with a history dating back to 1928. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company operates a broad distribution network and retail presence serving repair shops, independent retailers, industrial customers and commercial accounts. Its business model centers on stocking and delivering a wide range of parts and supplies to support aftermarket and maintenance needs across multiple end markets.

Genuine Parts conducts its operations through several well-known operating groups and subsidiaries.

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