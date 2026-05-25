Genus Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in The New York Times Company $NYT

Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 71,229 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,945,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NYT. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in New York Times by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187,888 shares of the company's stock valued at $233,265,000 after buying an additional 1,836,788 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,055,628 shares of the company's stock worth $117,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,031 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,365,608 shares of the company's stock worth $78,386,000 after purchasing an additional 576,466 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,574,005 shares of the company's stock worth $90,348,000 after purchasing an additional 411,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 328.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 525,124 shares of the company's stock worth $36,454,000 after purchasing an additional 402,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company's stock.

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New York Times Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $74.93 on Monday. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $51.03 and a 52 week high of $87.10. The company's fifty day moving average is $80.29 and its 200-day moving average is $73.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.98.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $712.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.93 million. New York Times had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYT has been the subject of several research reports. Argus upgraded shares of New York Times to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of New York Times from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of New York Times in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $90.00 price objective on shares of New York Times in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of New York Times from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $80.78.

View Our Latest Report on NYT

Key Stories Impacting New York Times

Here are the key news stories impacting New York Times this week:

Positive Sentiment: The Times continued to publish high-traffic live updates and interactive election results, including primary coverage in Georgia, Idaho, Alabama, Kentucky and Pennsylvania, which may help drive audience engagement and subscription usage. Georgia U.S. Senate Primary 2026: Live Election Results

The Times continued to publish high-traffic live updates and interactive election results, including primary coverage in Georgia, Idaho, Alabama, Kentucky and Pennsylvania, which may help drive audience engagement and subscription usage. Positive Sentiment: Ongoing political coverage around Trump, the Fed, redistricting and other major U.S. news events reinforces The New York Times’ role as a destination for breaking news, which can support traffic and reader retention. Trump Administration Live Updates: Warsh Is Set to Be Sworn In as Fed Chair

Ongoing political coverage around Trump, the Fed, redistricting and other major U.S. news events reinforces The New York Times’ role as a destination for breaking news, which can support traffic and reader retention. Positive Sentiment: Sports and lifestyle coverage from The Athletic and other sections adds breadth to the company’s subscription offering, helping the bundle remain attractive to readers. Fantasy baseball waiver wire targets: Grab Spencer Steer and J.T. Ginn while you can

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David S. Perpich sold 9,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $693,540.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 28,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,821.14. This represents a 24.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 13,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $1,039,350.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 172,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,778,423.10. The trade was a 7.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 39,121 shares of company stock worth $3,087,990 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company is a publicly traded media organization best known for publishing The New York Times newspaper and operating the NYTimes.com digital platform. The company produces daily print and digital journalism covering national and international news, opinion pieces, feature stories, and multimedia content. Alongside its flagship newspaper, the firm offers a range of subscription-based services, including Times Cooking, NYT Games, podcasts and newsletters, designed to engage a broad audience of readers and advertisers.

Founded in 1851 by Henry Jarvis Raymond and George Jones, The New York Times has built a reputation for in-depth reporting and investigative journalism.

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