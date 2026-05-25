Genus Capital Management Inc. Has $10.94 Million Stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Genus Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA - Free Report) by 1,155.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,083 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 16,643 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty accounts for 1.3% of Genus Capital Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Genus Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $10,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ULTA. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 4,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 2,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 53 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at $31,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ulta Beauty from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the company from $635.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $725.00 price target (down from $775.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $810.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $687.95.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ULTA

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 452 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.29, for a total value of $243,759.08. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,128.07. This trade represents a 15.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $515.04 on Monday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $528.75 and its 200-day moving average is $586.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 52 week low of $402.76 and a 52 week high of $714.97.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $8.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.81 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 9.31%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.46 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.050-28.550 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc NASDAQ: ULTA is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer's product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

Further Reading

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