Genus Capital Management Inc. Has $16.69 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Genus Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 49,440 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises 1.9% of Genus Capital Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Genus Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $16,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 176.0% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $157.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $175.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $156.93.

View Our Latest Report on GILD

Gilead Sciences News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: The U.S. FDA granted accelerated approval to Hepcludex (bulevirtide-gmod) for chronic hepatitis delta virus (HDV), making it the first and only approved treatment in the U.S. for this rare and serious liver disease. That opens a new commercial opportunity in a high-unmet-need market. Article Title

The U.S. FDA granted accelerated approval to for chronic hepatitis delta virus (HDV), making it the for this rare and serious liver disease. That opens a new commercial opportunity in a high-unmet-need market. Positive Sentiment: Gilead also received a CHMP positive opinion in Europe for Trodelvy in first-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, supporting broader international adoption of one of its key oncology products. Article Title

Gilead also received a in Europe for in first-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, supporting broader international adoption of one of its key oncology products. Positive Sentiment: Gilead completed its Tubulis acquisition , adding next-generation antibody-drug conjugate assets and strengthening its oncology pipeline. Article Title

Gilead completed its , adding next-generation antibody-drug conjugate assets and strengthening its oncology pipeline. Positive Sentiment: Analysts at Zacks Research raised near-term EPS estimates for some periods and maintained strong longer-term profit expectations, which can support investor confidence in Gilead’s earnings outlook. Article Title

Analysts at for some periods and maintained strong longer-term profit expectations, which can support investor confidence in Gilead’s earnings outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Gilead announced a renewed collaboration with the World Health Organization to help eliminate visceral leishmaniasis, a public-health initiative that is strategically positive but likely not an immediate stock driver. Article Title

Gilead announced a renewed collaboration with the to help eliminate visceral leishmaniasis, a public-health initiative that is strategically positive but likely not an immediate stock driver. Negative Sentiment: Some analyst updates trimmed certain 2026–2028 earnings estimates, which may temper enthusiasm around the stock’s longer-term growth rate, even as recent product news remains favorable. Article Title

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $396,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 173,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,907,973.57. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.16, for a total transaction of $1,291,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 632,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at $81,702,353.72. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,523,570 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD opened at $134.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.27 and a 200 day moving average of $133.73. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.46 and a twelve month high of $157.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.69%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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