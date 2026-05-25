Genus Capital Management Inc. Has $6.28 Million Stake in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Genus Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,165 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after buying an additional 14,565 shares during the quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in CVS Health by 407.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 350 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 499 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $6,230,378.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,714.14. This represents a 87.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Larry Robbins sold 370,462 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total value of $34,619,673.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,824,799 shares of the company's stock, valued at $450,877,466.55. This represents a 7.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 3,441,551 shares of company stock valued at $323,703,977 in the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Leerink Partners reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised CVS Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $98.68.

View Our Latest Report on CVS Health

CVS Health Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE CVS opened at $93.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.09. The company has a market capitalization of $118.97 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. CVS Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $58.50 and a 12 month high of $98.43.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $100.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.99 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 0.72%.The firm's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. CVS Health's dividend payout ratio is currently 117.18%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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