Genus Capital Management Inc. Has $9.35 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Genus Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 404.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,876 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 48,800 shares during the quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in TJX Companies by 24.6% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 160,368 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $23,180,000 after acquiring an additional 31,631 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its position in TJX Companies by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 373,430 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $57,363,000 after acquiring an additional 32,407 shares in the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co grew its position in TJX Companies by 1,080.0% in the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 13,523 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 12,377 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in TJX Companies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,479,163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,155,830,000 after acquiring an additional 420,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 4.9% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 171,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $24,835,000 after acquiring an additional 8,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company's stock.

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TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $158.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.69. The company has a market cap of $175.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.64. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.84 and a 1 year high of $165.82.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 57.92%. TJX Companies's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. TJX Companies's payout ratio is currently 37.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $4,828,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 479,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $77,145,910.20. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

TJX Companies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on TJX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $174.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TJX

TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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