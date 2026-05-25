Genus Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Genus Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 399.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,548 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 43,617 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.3% of Genus Capital Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Genus Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 34,722 shares of the company's stock worth $7,186,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 26,432 shares of the company's stock worth $5,470,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the company's stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,960 shares of the company's stock worth $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 10,558 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $1,878,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Loop Capital set a $220.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $253.04.

View Our Latest Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Key Stories Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $234.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $564.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.27. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $149.04 and a 52 week high of $251.71. The company's 50-day moving average price is $234.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The firm's revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is currently 60.12%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Johnson & Johnson, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Johnson & Johnson wasn't on the list.

While Johnson & Johnson currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here