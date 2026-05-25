Genus Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Genus Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 69.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,610 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares during the quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qualcomm in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualcomm by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualcomm during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in shares of Qualcomm by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 190 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Qualcomm during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Qualcomm Price Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $238.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $251.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $154.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.73. Qualcomm Incorporated has a one year low of $121.99 and a one year high of $247.90.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

Qualcomm declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to purchase up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Qualcomm's payout ratio is 40.00%.

Key Headlines Impacting Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualcomm

In other news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $569,024.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,065,677.70. This trade represents a 7.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $325,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,999,352.56. This represents a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 19,306 shares of company stock valued at $3,435,583 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Melius Research set a $220.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $175.00) on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $181.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Qualcomm

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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