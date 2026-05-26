Genus Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. $EBAY

Genus Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 92.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,300 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after selling 54,442 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in eBay were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY opened at $115.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $71.53 and a one year high of $119.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.06 and a 200 day moving average of $91.88.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. eBay had a return on equity of 46.11% and a net margin of 17.58%.The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. eBay's revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. eBay's payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In related news, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 23,167 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.59, for a total value of $2,168,199.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 28,915 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,706,154.85. The trade was a 44.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 21,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.37, for a total transaction of $2,044,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 352,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,337,822.61. The trade was a 5.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,953 shares of company stock worth $8,287,444. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of eBay from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on shares of eBay from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price target on shares of eBay from $90.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citizens Jmp raised their price target on shares of eBay from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of eBay from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $107.90.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EBAY

eBay Profile

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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