Genus Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Genus Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,670 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 47,890 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for approximately 1.7% of Genus Capital Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Genus Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Lam Research were worth $14,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,615 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $305.35 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $254.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.73. The stock has a market cap of $381.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.81. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $79.49 and a fifty-two week high of $309.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The firm's revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $4,635,893.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 66,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,872,153.06. This trade represents a 21.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,066 shares of company stock valued at $27,953,242. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to sound optimistic, with Sanford C. Bernstein raising its price target on Lam Research to $340 from $325 and reiterating an outperform rating, implying further upside from current levels.

Analysts continue to sound optimistic, with Sanford C. Bernstein raising its price target on Lam Research to $340 from $325 and reiterating an outperform rating, implying further upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: The company is benefiting from strong AI-related chip demand, which is driving customers to buy more wafer fabrication equipment and supporting the stock’s strong year-to-date run.

The company is benefiting from strong AI-related chip demand, which is driving customers to buy more wafer fabrication equipment and supporting the stock’s strong year-to-date run. Positive Sentiment: Lam Research said it is adding AI and sensing capabilities to its chipmaking tools and expanding U.S. operations in Arizona and California, a sign it is positioning itself for longer-term growth in advanced semiconductor manufacturing. Article: Lam Research focused on adding AI to chipmaking tools as it eyes US expansion, CEO says

Lam Research said it is adding AI and sensing capabilities to its chipmaking tools and expanding U.S. operations in Arizona and California, a sign it is positioning itself for longer-term growth in advanced semiconductor manufacturing. Positive Sentiment: The company launched a new research lab in Salzburg focused on panel-level chip packaging, aiming to improve chip density and reduce packaging costs as AI demand rises.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $221.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. New Street Research raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $293.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lam Research

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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