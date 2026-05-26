Genus Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Genus Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 96.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,088 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 30,108 shares during the quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Oracle were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 76.9% during the third quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $35,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 290.9% in the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Collier Financial acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock opened at $192.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.93 and a 200-day moving average of $179.05. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $134.57 and a 12-month high of $345.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $552.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.55.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $261.46.

View Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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