Genus Capital Management Inc. Purchases 5,320 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Genus Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,285 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.1% during the third quarter. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% during the third quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 21.9% during the third quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 524 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings cut Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $134.47.

View Our Latest Analysis on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of DIS opened at $103.12 on Monday. The company's fifty day moving average is $101.14 and its 200 day moving average is $106.02. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $92.18 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Walt Disney's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

See Also

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