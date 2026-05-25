Genus Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Gildan Activewear, Inc. $GIL

Genus Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL - Free Report) TSE: GIL by 63.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,278 shares of the textile maker's stock after acquiring an additional 64,235 shares during the period. Gildan Activewear comprises 1.2% of Genus Capital Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Genus Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Gildan Activewear worth $10,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Washburn Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,257 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,510 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.5% in the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 11,039 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.8% in the third quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 33,603 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GIL. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $79.77.

View Our Latest Analysis on Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIL opened at $58.11 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $57.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.35. Gildan Activewear, Inc. has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $73.69.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL - Get Free Report) TSE: GIL last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.14 billion. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 6.10%.Gildan Activewear's quarterly revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Gildan Activewear has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.400 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.249 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Gildan Activewear's dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc NYSE: GIL is a vertically integrated manufacturer and wholesaler of branded basic apparel, including activewear, socks, hosiery and underwear. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, the company produces a wide range of products such as T-shirts, fleece garments, sport shirts, performance wear, and shapewear under its Gildan, Anvil, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Peds and Silks brands. Leveraging its in-house knitting, dyeing, cut-and-sew and finishing operations, Gildan supplies blank apparel to screen printers, promotional product distributors and major retailers around the world.

Since its founding in 1984 by Glenn J.

Further Reading

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