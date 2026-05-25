Genus Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,035 Shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL

Genus Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL - Free Report) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,386 shares of the textile maker's stock after selling 4,035 shares during the quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $4,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,048,755 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $328,848,000 after purchasing an additional 93,753 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 8,937.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 963,340 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $264,225,000 after purchasing an additional 952,681 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 941,832 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $295,321,000 after purchasing an additional 98,511 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 756,203 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $207,417,000 after purchasing an additional 36,328 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 715,733 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $224,455,000 after purchasing an additional 14,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Ralph Lauren

Here are the key news stories impacting Ralph Lauren this week:

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

NYSE RL opened at $377.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business's 50 day moving average price is $354.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.55. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $258.13 and a fifty-two week high of $393.41.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 11.60%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Ralph Lauren's previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Ralph Lauren's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on RL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $437.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $480.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $425.00 to $410.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $428.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RL

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation NYSE: RL is a global designer, marketer and distributor of premium lifestyle products under the Ralph Lauren name and a portfolio of related brands. The company, founded by Ralph Lauren in 1967 and headquartered in New York City, has grown from a single line of men's neckties into a global lifestyle business that spans apparel, accessories and home goods.

Ralph Lauren's product assortment includes menswear, womenswear and childrenswear along with footwear, leather goods, eyewear, fragrances and home furnishings.

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