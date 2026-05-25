Genus Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,725 Shares of Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Genus Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Free Report) TSE: CLS by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,873 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 5,725 shares during the period. Celestica makes up 1.2% of Genus Capital Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Genus Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Celestica were worth $10,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Celestica by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,811,695 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,423,333,000 after purchasing an additional 73,022 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Celestica by 5,806,149.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,657,937 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,081,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657,874 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Celestica by 471.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,146,928 shares of the technology company's stock worth $775,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596,318 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Celestica by 4.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,921,417 shares of the technology company's stock worth $473,386,000 after purchasing an additional 88,212 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Celestica in the third quarter valued at about $424,459,000. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Celestica

In other news, Director Michael Max Wilson sold 4,168 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.31, for a total transaction of $1,389,236.08. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,718 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,238,756.58. This trade represents a 14.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Celestica from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Celestica from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Celestica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on Celestica in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Celestica from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $430.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celestica presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $427.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLS

Celestica Stock Performance

Shares of CLS stock opened at $367.81 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $341.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.83. Celestica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.54 and a 12 month high of $435.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.08. Celestica had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 6.95%.The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.140-2.340 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Celestica, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

Celestica Profile

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

Further Reading

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