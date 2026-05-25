Genus Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,247 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,984,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 148.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,828,750 shares of the company's stock valued at $275,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,210 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 934.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,098,150 shares of the company's stock worth $165,667,000 after buying an additional 992,031 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 49.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,811,114 shares of the company's stock worth $361,033,000 after buying an additional 930,158 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter worth $125,331,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,833,036 shares of the company's stock worth $5,858,352,000 after buying an additional 826,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Vertiv news, Director Roger Fradin sold 101,666 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.13, for a total transaction of $25,633,048.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward L. Monser sold 77,294 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.49, for a total transaction of $18,974,904.06. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,050,585. This trade represents a 82.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 489,761 shares of company stock valued at $123,356,815 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VRT shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $345.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Vertiv from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $347.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $330.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $277.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $322.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Vertiv

Vertiv Stock Up 0.1%

VRT stock opened at $327.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $101.00 and a 1-year high of $379.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $300.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.23. The firm has a market cap of $125.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.36, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.09.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. Vertiv had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

Key Headlines Impacting Vertiv

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About Vertiv

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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