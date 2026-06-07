Genworth Financial, Inc. $GNW Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW - Free Report) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516,166 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 190,478 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.13% of Genworth Financial worth $4,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,912,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 621.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,598,588 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $32,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099,582 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,291,220 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $33,386,000 after buying an additional 1,248,374 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,616,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,567,534 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $85,151,000 after buying an additional 704,498 shares during the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $927,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,368,883 shares of the company's stock, valued at $49,769,545.41. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Restrepo, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $456,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 92,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,013.60. The trade was a 35.05% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GNW shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Genworth Financial from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Genworth Financial from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Research upgraded Genworth Financial to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Genworth Financial from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GNW

Genworth Financial Trading Up 2.1%

Genworth Financial stock opened at $8.66 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $8.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $9.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.86.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genworth Financial, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial NYSE: GNW is a leading financial security company offering a broad range of insurance products. Based in Richmond, Virginia, Genworth provides individuals and families with solutions designed to protect against long-term care expenses, secure life insurance needs and support homeownership through private mortgage insurance. With operations spanning the United States, Canada and Australia, the company serves both retail and institutional clients through a diversified portfolio of risk management services.

The company's Private Mortgage Insurance (PMI) segment offers coverage to lenders and consumers in the US, Canada and Australia, enabling homebuyers to purchase properties with lower down payments.

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