Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd Buys Shares of 1,339 W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,339 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000. W.W. Grainger accounts for about 2.8% of Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 483 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 1,488 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,114.28, for a total value of $1,658,048.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 10,541 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,745,625.48. This trade represents a 12.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Jonny M. Leroy sold 854 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,231.06, for a total value of $1,051,325.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 1,554 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,913,067.24. The trade was a 35.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,451 shares of company stock valued at $7,380,743. Insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE GWW opened at $1,314.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business's 50-day moving average price is $1,212.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,114.81. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $906.52 and a 12 month high of $1,349.74.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $11.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $10.21 by $1.44. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.70%.The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.86 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2026 guidance at 44.250-46.250 EPS. On average, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 45.34 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $2.49 dividend. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger's previous quarterly dividend of $2.26. This represents a $9.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. W.W. Grainger's dividend payout ratio is 26.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GWW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,300.00 to $1,355.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,190.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,052.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded W.W. Grainger from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,170.00 to $1,337.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $1,212.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GWW

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc NYSE: GWW is an industrial supply distributor founded in 1927 and headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois. The company supplies maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services to businesses, institutions and government customers. Over its long history Grainger has developed a broad product assortment and a national distribution network that supports operations across a range of end markets, including manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, transportation and public sector organizations.

Grainger's product portfolio spans core categories such as electrical and lighting, safety and personal protective equipment, material handling, motors and power transmission, plumbing and HVAC, fasteners and adhesives, hand and power tools, and janitorial and facility supplies.

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