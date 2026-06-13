Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd Raises Holdings in Moody's Corporation $MCO

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO - Free Report) by 4,109.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,630 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the quarter. Moody's makes up about 4.9% of Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd's holdings in Moody's were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCO. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Moody's by 3.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 298,104 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $142,041,000 after buying an additional 10,434 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Moody's by 39.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,130 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $7,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Moody's by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 316,969 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $151,029,000 after acquiring an additional 16,099 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Moody's by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 23,476 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $11,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moody's by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,845 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $7,073,000 after acquiring an additional 7,359 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Moody's from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $531.00 price target on Moody's in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Moody's from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Moody's from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Moody's from $515.00 to $490.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $544.29.

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Moody's Stock Up 1.4%

MCO stock opened at $448.12 on Friday. Moody's Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $402.28 and a fifty-two week high of $546.88. The business's 50 day moving average price is $448.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $469.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $78.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.35.

Moody's (NYSE:MCO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Moody's had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 31.69%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.83 EPS. Moody's has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.400-17.000 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Moody's Corporation will post 16.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody's Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Moody's's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 1,467 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.67, for a total transaction of $665,533.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 52,564 shares in the company, valued at $23,846,709.88. This trade represents a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 158 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.67, for a total value of $71,679.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 1,985 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $900,534.95. The trade was a 7.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 4,717 shares of company stock valued at $2,137,306 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moody's Profile

Moody's Corporation is a global provider of credit ratings, research, data and analytics that support financial decision-making and transparency in capital markets. The company traces its origins to the early 20th century when financial analyst John Moody began publishing credit information; today Moody's is headquartered in New York and serves a broad set of market participants including investors, issuers, financial institutions, corporations, governments and regulators.

Moody's operates primarily through two complementary businesses.

Further Reading

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