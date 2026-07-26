Geo Group Inc (The) $GEO is Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC's 6th Largest Position

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Geo Group Inc (The) (NYSE:GEO - Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,314,006 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 661,281 shares during the period. Geo Group makes up approximately 3.1% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned approximately 3.98% of Geo Group worth $89,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Geo Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,894,927 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $240,106,000 after purchasing an additional 98,742 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Geo Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,961,725 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $79,983,000 after purchasing an additional 126,609 shares during the last quarter. Continental General Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Geo Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Continental General Insurance Co. now owns 4,684,474 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $75,514,000 after purchasing an additional 430,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Geo Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,608,579 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $74,290,000 after purchasing an additional 261,179 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Geo Group by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,603,288 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $73,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company's stock.

Geo Group Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of GEO stock opened at $30.89 on Friday. Geo Group Inc has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.75.

Geo Group (NYSE:GEO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $705.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. Geo Group had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Geo Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.150-1.250 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.290 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Geo Group Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Geo Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Geo Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Geo Group from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Geo Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Geo Group has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Geo Group

Geo Group Company Profile

The GEO Group NYSE: GEO is a leading provider of correctional, detention and community reentry services to government agencies around the world. As a real estate investment trust, the company specializes in the design, financing, development and operation of secure facilities for adult and juvenile offenders, immigration detainees and individuals requiring mental health treatment or substance abuse programming. GEO's integrated service model also encompasses electronic monitoring, rehabilitative programming and post-release supervision aimed at reducing recidivism and enhancing public safety.

GEO's portfolio spans a range of facility types, including medium- and maximum-security correctional institutions, residential reentry centers, mental health treatment units and immigration detention centers.

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