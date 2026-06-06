Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Tempus AI, Inc. $TEM

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM - Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,870,510 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 141,680 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.05% of Tempus AI worth $110,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEM. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tempus AI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Tempus AI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tempus AI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tempus AI by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tempus AI by 135.1% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 24.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Tempus AI

In related news, CFO James William Rogers sold 10,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $478,291.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 126,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,570,227.65. This represents a 7.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Ryan Fukushima sold 13,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $597,148.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 603,558 shares in the company, valued at $26,598,801.06. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 558,557 shares of company stock worth $26,611,939 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.26% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Tempus AI from $95.00 to $64.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Tempus AI from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Tempus AI from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $68.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEM

Tempus AI Stock Down 11.2%

Shares of TEM opened at $46.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.99 and a beta of 3.62. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.73 and a 1 year high of $104.32. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $48.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $348.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $345.44 million. Tempus AI had a negative return on equity of 53.83% and a negative net margin of 22.20%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tempus AI

Tempus is a technology-driven healthcare company that applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to clinical and molecular data in order to advance precision medicine. Its primary focus lies in oncology, where the company offers comprehensive genomic profiling, digital pathology services and data-driven insights to inform personalized cancer care. By integrating DNA and RNA sequencing with structured clinical information, Tempus enables clinicians and researchers to identify targeted treatment options for patients based on the genetic characteristics of their tumors.

The company's core offering centers on a scalable, cloud-based analytics platform that aggregates vast amounts of molecular and clinical data.

Further Reading

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