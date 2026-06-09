Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Diodes Incorporated $DIOD

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD - Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,350,436 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 11,799 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.91% of Diodes worth $66,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Diodes during the third quarter worth approximately $37,519,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Diodes by 183.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 519,013 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,617,000 after purchasing an additional 335,644 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 402,105 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $21,267,000 after acquiring an additional 228,976 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 671.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 220,951 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $11,757,000 after acquiring an additional 192,309 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,154,859 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $303,681,000 after acquiring an additional 166,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DIOD shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Diodes from $98.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Diodes from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Zacks Research raised shares of Diodes from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Diodes from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $120.00 target price on shares of Diodes in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diodes has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $113.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Diodes

Diodes Price Performance

DIOD opened at $104.66 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.88 and a beta of 1.90. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $42.28 and a twelve month high of $121.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $405.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.33 million. Diodes had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 3.48%. The business's revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diodes

In related news, CEO Gary Yu sold 3,632 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $399,810.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 108,147 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,904,821.76. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andy Tsong sold 1,582 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total transaction of $169,194.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 48,170 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,151,781.50. The trade was a 3.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,981 shares of company stock worth $7,616,906. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated NASDAQ: DIOD is a global manufacturer and supplier of high‐performance discrete, logic, analog and mixed‐signal semiconductor products. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company designs and develops a broad range of discrete components, standard logic functions, power management circuits, interface products and array products. Its portfolio includes rectifiers, MOSFETs, general‐purpose diodes, voltage regulators, comparators, buffers and other building blocks for electronic systems.

Diodes Incorporated serves a variety of end markets such as automotive, computing, communications, consumer electronics, industrial and lighting.

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