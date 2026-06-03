Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation $LSCC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC - Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,457,389 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 84,812 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.53% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $254,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Themes Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $1,081,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,125,260 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $156,377,000 after acquiring an additional 731,568 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 24,886 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 7,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company's stock.

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Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $151.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 1,081.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.79. The business's fifty day moving average price is $116.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.41. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a 12 month low of $44.16 and a 12 month high of $153.00.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $170.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.93 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 3.46%.Lattice Semiconductor's revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.460 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Pravin Desale sold 2,366 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $218,642.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 80,826 shares in the company, valued at $7,469,130.66. This represents a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Esam Elashmawi sold 2,360 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.63, for a total transaction of $213,886.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 163,469 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,815,195.47. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 21,765 shares of company stock valued at $2,093,262 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LSCC. Zacks Research raised Lattice Semiconductor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $105.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Lattice Semiconductor from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $130.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lattice Semiconductor

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company's product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice's solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

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