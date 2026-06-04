Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. $TTEK

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK - Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,082,342 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 52,375 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.95% of Tetra Tech worth $170,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 249.1% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,079,675 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $236,320,000 after buying an additional 5,051,485 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth $107,603,000. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 38.0% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179,032 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $239,636,000 after buying an additional 1,978,697 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 84.9% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,021,788 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $147,095,000 after buying an additional 1,847,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 136.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,658,349 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $48,507,000 after buying an additional 957,050 shares during the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Tetra Tech

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Jeffrey R. Feeler bought 1,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.41 per share, for a total transaction of $50,179.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $50,179. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price target on Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $41.00.

Read Our Latest Report on TTEK

Tetra Tech Stock Up 2.5%

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $27.80 on Thursday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.81 and a twelve month high of $43.14. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 8.58%.The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Tetra Tech has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.580 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.38-0.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech's previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Tetra Tech's dividend payout ratio is 17.37%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc is a leading provider of consulting and engineering services with a focus on water, environment, infrastructure, resource management and energy sectors. Headquartered in Pasadena, California, the company delivers end-to-end solutions that encompass planning, design, engineering, program management and construction management. Tetra Tech's multidisciplinary teams integrate science, technology and advisory services to address complex challenges in areas such as water resources, environmental remediation, sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy.

The company's core offerings include environmental assessments and cleanup, water treatment and reuse, coastal and marine engineering, climate resilience planning, and engineering design for transportation and built environments.

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