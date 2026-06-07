Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. $LTH

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH - Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,519,811 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 207,822 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.60% of Life Time Group worth $93,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Life Time Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,387 shares of the company's stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Life Time Group by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company's stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Life Time Group by 19.6% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,222 shares of the company's stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Life Time Group by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 10.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,516 shares of the company's stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Life Time Group alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LTH shares. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $40.30.

View Our Latest Report on LTH

Insider Activity at Life Time Group

In related news, Director John G. Danhakl sold 4,991,749 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $157,040,423.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,242,383 shares in the company, valued at $510,985,369.18. The trade was a 23.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Partners Group Private Equity sold 747,178 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $23,506,219.88. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,431,203 shares of the company's stock, valued at $76,485,646.38. This represents a 23.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 27,846,581 shares of company stock worth $853,539,242 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company's stock.

Life Time Group Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE:LTH opened at $32.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.16. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.14 and a 12 month high of $35.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $788.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.65 million. Life Time Group had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Life Time Group Profile

Life Time Group NYSE: LTH is a premier operator of health, fitness and lifestyle centers across North America. The company's core business encompasses the development, ownership and management of premium athletic resorts that integrate state-of-the-art fitness facilities, group exercise studios, indoor and outdoor pools, running tracks, and spa and salon services. In addition to its brick-and-mortar clubs, Life Time offers a digital platform featuring on-demand and live-streamed workouts, personalized training programs and nutrition guidance, enabling members to pursue their wellness goals both at home and on the go.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Chanhassen, Minnesota, Life Time has grown from a single Minnesota health club into a network of more than 160 locations across the United States and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Life Time Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Life Time Group wasn't on the list.

While Life Time Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here