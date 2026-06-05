Geode Capital Management LLC Has $147.43 Million Stock Position in GameStop Corp. $GME

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME - Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,340,631 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 92,996 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.64% of GameStop worth $147,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 308.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 969 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 226.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on GME. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of GameStop from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of GameStop from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GameStop has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GME

GameStop Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of GME stock opened at $22.28 on Friday. GameStop Corp. has a 52-week low of $19.93 and a 52-week high of $30.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 14.68 and a current ratio of 15.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day moving average of $22.84.

GameStop (NYSE:GME - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. GameStop had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $835.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $766.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business's revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Key Headlines Impacting GameStop

Here are the key news stories impacting GameStop this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 7,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $165,374.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 97,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,246,881.24. This represents a 6.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel William Moore sold 7,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $165,397.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 101,014 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,317,261.16. This represents a 6.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,331 shares of company stock valued at $421,491. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company's stock.

GameStop Profile

GameStop Corp. NYSE: GME is a global specialty retailer focused on video games, gaming consoles, consumer electronics and related accessories. The company operates a network of physical retail stores alongside an e-commerce platform, offering new and pre-owned products spanning the latest game software, hardware, collectibles and lifestyle merchandise. GameStop's retail footprint is complemented by digital marketplaces for trade-ins and online purchases, as well as a membership program that provides exclusive content and rewards.

Originally founded in 1984 as Babbage's in Dallas, Texas, the company adopted the GameStop name in 1999 following its merger with Software Etc.

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