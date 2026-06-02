Geode Capital Management LLC Has $299.65 Million Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK - Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,041,089 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 203,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.61% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $299,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $1,602,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 418.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 19,775 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 15,964 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 41,404 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $78.13 on Tuesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.90 and a 12 month high of $93.37. The stock's 50 day moving average is $74.39 and its 200-day moving average is $76.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 2.44%.The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.700 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Stanley Black & Decker's dividend payout ratio is presently 136.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on SWK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $84.00 price objective on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $87.00 to $84.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $87.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SWK

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc NYSE: SWK is a leading global manufacturer of industrial tools, engineered fastening systems, and security products. The company's portfolio includes power tools, hand tools, accessories, and storage solutions marketed under well-known brands such as DEWALT, Stanley, Craftsman and Black & Decker. In addition to its core tools and hardware offerings, the company provides customized assembly and installation systems for the automotive, electronics and aerospace industries.

Operations are organized across three principal business segments.

Further Reading

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