Geode Capital Management LLC Has $403.60 Million Stake in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,429,078 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 104,935 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.44% of Astera Labs worth $403,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALAB. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Astera Labs by 374.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 128 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank increased its holdings in Astera Labs by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 200 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Astera Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Astera Labs by 159.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 202 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Astera Labs in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Astera Labs alerts: Sign Up

Astera Labs Stock Performance

ALAB stock opened at $343.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 3.94. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.78 and a 52-week high of $354.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.06.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $308.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.19 million. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 26.72%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $236.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $155.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Astera Labs from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $233.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Astera Labs

Insider Buying and Selling at Astera Labs

In other Astera Labs news, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.30, for a total value of $116,120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 5,064,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,470,141,033.90. This trade represents a 7.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 325,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.14, for a total transaction of $56,064,793.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,079,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $702,214,489.08. This trade represents a 7.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,306,257 shares of company stock worth $473,685,936. Insiders own 10.40% of the company's stock.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Astera Labs, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Astera Labs wasn't on the list.

While Astera Labs currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here