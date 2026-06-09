Geode Capital Management LLC Has $74.07 Million Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated $SYNA

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA - Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000,456 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 17,088 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.58% of Synaptics worth $74,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 593 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Synaptics by 143.9% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 595 shares of the software maker's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Synaptics during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Synaptics by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the software maker's stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company's stock.

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Synaptics Stock Up 10.8%

SYNA opened at $136.00 on Tuesday. Synaptics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.28 and a fifty-two week high of $149.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.87 and a 200-day moving average of $87.99.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 4.10%.The company had revenue of $294.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Synaptics has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Synaptics

In related news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 692 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $102,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 83,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,306,515. This trade represents a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Esther Song sold 8,833 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $1,246,954.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,472.57. The trade was a 41.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,057 shares of company stock valued at $1,940,078. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Synaptics from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synaptics currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $119.18.

View Our Latest Research Report on SYNA

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated is a global developer and supplier of human interface solutions for computing, networking, communications, and entertainment devices. The company specializes in the design, development and integration of custom chips and software that enable intuitive, natural user interactions. Synaptics solutions support touch, display, audio and biometrics functions, facilitating seamless human-to-machine interfaces across a broad range of end markets.

Key product offerings include touch controllers for laptops and tablets, capacitive touchscreens and display drivers for mobile devices, fingerprint sensors and secure authentication modules, as well as advanced audio processing and voice enhancement technologies.

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