Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Graphic Packaging Holding Company $GPK

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK - Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,661,677 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 126,370 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.92% of Graphic Packaging worth $85,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 282.0% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the third quarter worth $31,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 649.6% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,039 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the third quarter worth $49,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Graphic Packaging

In other Graphic Packaging news, Director Jeffrey Stafeil acquired 17,878 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.19 per share, with a total value of $200,054.82. Following the purchase, the director owned 17,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,054.82. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Graphic Packaging

Trending Headlines about Graphic Packaging

Here are the key news stories impacting Graphic Packaging this week:

Graphic Packaging Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $10.57 on Monday. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $23.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average of $12.47.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Graphic Packaging's revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Graphic Packaging has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.750-1.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding Company will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Graphic Packaging's dividend payout ratio is currently 47.83%.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company is a leading provider of sustainable paperboard packaging solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products designed for food, beverage and other consumer goods markets. The company specializes in the manufacture of containerboard, folding cartons and engineered fill materials, as well as beverage packaging systems including paperboard cups, carriers and related components.

Through a network of manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe and Latin America, Graphic Packaging serves a diverse customer base that includes major consumer packaged goods companies, quick-service restaurants and retail chains.

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