Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 12,524 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR - Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,354,869 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 12,524 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.87% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $746,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,972,799 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $469,862,000 after purchasing an additional 14,631 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,567 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $22,523,000 after purchasing an additional 12,024 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 918,700 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $218,807,000 after purchasing an additional 292,801 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 290,717 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $65,260,000 after purchasing an additional 62,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $1,866,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BR. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $228.00 to $214.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $221.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey acquired 5,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $194.49 per share, with a total value of $1,030,797.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,876 shares in the company, valued at $27,787,953.24. This trade represents a 3.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

BR opened at $153.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.47 and a 200 day moving average of $189.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.79 and a fifty-two week high of $271.91.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 40.14%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.410-9.580 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Broadridge Financial Solutions's dividend payout ratio is 41.76%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm's core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

Further Reading

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