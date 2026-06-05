Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 54,376 Shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. $ATMU

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU - Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,428,684 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 54,376 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.98% of Atmus Filtration Technologies worth $126,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,277 shares of the company's stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the company's stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the company's stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,688 shares of the company's stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,461 shares of the company's stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.73% of the company's stock.

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Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Performance

ATMU stock opened at $47.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.15 and a 200-day moving average of $56.26. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $66.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.24.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 64.29% and a net margin of 11.56%.The business had revenue of $477.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Atmus Filtration Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-3.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. Atmus Filtration Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.63%.

Insider Transactions at Atmus Filtration Technologies

In other news, insider Renee Swan sold 2,566 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $116,111.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 50,745 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,296,211.25. This trade represents a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Stephanie Disher sold 25,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $1,160,753.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 363,024 shares in the company, valued at $16,426,836. This trade represents a 6.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,240 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,860. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATMU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research lowered Atmus Filtration Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Atmus Filtration Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Atmus Filtration Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ATMU

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies is a global developer and manufacturer of high-performance filter media and filtration solutions. The company designs and produces advanced materials that capture airborne particles across a range of applications, from heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems to industrial and cleanroom environments. By focusing on proprietary meltblown and nanofiber technologies, Atmus delivers media that balances efficiency, airflow and durability for both original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses pleated and panel filter media, depth filtration products and specialty laminates used in industries such as commercial buildings, healthcare, transportation and power generation.

Further Reading

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