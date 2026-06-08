Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 64,213 Shares of Celcuity, Inc. $CELC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Celcuity, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC - Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 830,684 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 64,213 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.80% of Celcuity worth $82,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CELC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Celcuity by 1,329.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Celcuity by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 706 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Celcuity by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,647 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its stake in shares of Celcuity by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 662 shares of the company's stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Celcuity by 211.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,549 shares of the company's stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company's stock.

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Key Celcuity News

Here are the key news stories impacting Celcuity this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright maintained a Buy rating and a $145 price target on Celcuity, and its longer-term forecasts still imply meaningful profitability potential by 2028-2030.

HC Wainwright maintained a rating and a on Celcuity, and its longer-term forecasts still imply meaningful profitability potential by 2028-2030. Neutral Sentiment: The company also announced an upsized $500 million convertible senior notes offering due 2032 , which improves funding for development but also raises dilution concerns for shareholders. Celcuity Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of 0.250% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2032

The company also announced an , which improves funding for development but also raises dilution concerns for shareholders. Neutral Sentiment: Celcuity expanded its Phase 3 VIKTORIA-2 trial to include endocrine-sensitive breast cancer patients, a development that could broaden the market opportunity if the study continues to progress well. Celcuity Expands Phase 3 VIKTORIA-2 Trial to Include Endocrine-Sensitive Breast Cancer Patients

Celcuity expanded its trial to include endocrine-sensitive breast cancer patients, a development that could broaden the market opportunity if the study continues to progress well. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright cut near- and medium-term EPS estimates for Celcuity, including lower projections for FY2026, FY2027, FY2028, FY2029, and Q4 2026 , signaling expectations for continued losses before eventual profitability.

HC Wainwright for Celcuity, including lower projections for , signaling expectations for continued losses before eventual profitability. Negative Sentiment: Investor sentiment also appears to have been hurt by reports that Celcuity shares fell after trial results disappointed some investors, even though other coverage described the late-stage breast cancer data as potentially strong or “practice-changing.” ASCO26: Celcuity punished as trial disappoints investors

Insider Activity

In other Celcuity news, Director David Dalvey sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $3,517,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 65,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,144,200. This trade represents a 27.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Richard E. Buller sold 9,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total value of $1,264,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,509.60. The trade was a 57.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $5,111,950. Insiders own 13.33% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CELC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Celcuity from $183.00 to $166.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Celcuity in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity in a report on Thursday, March 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Celcuity from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citizens Jmp increased their price objective on Celcuity from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Celcuity has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $152.09.

Read Our Latest Report on CELC

Celcuity Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CELC opened at $88.28 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $122.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.52. Celcuity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.27 and a twelve month high of $151.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.64 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 12.31, a current ratio of 12.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celcuity, Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Celcuity

Celcuity, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in precision oncology diagnostics. The company develops and commercializes predictive biomarker assays designed to identify which patients are most likely to benefit from targeted cancer therapies. By integrating functional profiling of tumor cells with molecular analyses, Celcuity seeks to optimize treatment selection and improve outcomes for patients with solid tumors.

Celcuity’s proprietary platform evaluates tumor cell sensitivity to various therapeutic agents using ex vivo assays that measure DNA damage response and other critical pathways.

Further Reading

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