Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 81,588 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. $TTMI

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI - Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,667,956 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 81,588 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.58% of TTM Technologies worth $184,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTMI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 66.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,433 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 10,565 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 60,087 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,705,963 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $34,989,000 after acquiring an additional 115,766 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 190,563 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 13,691 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 1,150.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,889 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 128,700 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTMI shares. B. Riley Financial upped their price objective on TTM Technologies from $182.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on TTM Technologies from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on TTM Technologies from $160.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on TTM Technologies from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded TTM Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TTM Technologies has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $209.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on TTMI

TTM Technologies Trading Up 5.6%

TTMI stock opened at $189.60 on Thursday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.83 and a 1-year high of $200.68. The firm has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.49 and a beta of 2.09. The business's 50 day moving average is $141.19 and its 200-day moving average is $104.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $845.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.84 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 6.29%.TTM Technologies's revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. TTM Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.880 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at TTM Technologies

In other news, Director Thomas T. Edman sold 16,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total value of $1,683,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related electronic components. The company's product portfolio spans rigid, flexible and rigid-flex circuit boards, as well as advanced substrates, backplanes, hybrid circuits and integrated antenna modules. In addition to PCB fabrication, TTM offers comprehensive system‐level services, including design support, surface mount technology (SMT) assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, and complete box-build solutions to address end-to-end customer requirements.

Serving a broad array of end markets, TTM Technologies supports customers in the communications, computing, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and medical sectors.

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