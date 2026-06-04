Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Rubrik, Inc. $RBRK

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK - Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,528,649 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 178,714 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.26% of Rubrik worth $193,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBRK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rubrik by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,694,503 shares of the company's stock worth $1,123,836,000 after buying an additional 1,678,255 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Rubrik by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,947,785 shares of the company's stock worth $406,955,000 after buying an additional 485,080 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Rubrik by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,073,044 shares of the company's stock worth $185,724,000 after buying an additional 136,262 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Rubrik by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,904,810 shares of the company's stock worth $145,680,000 after buying an additional 151,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Rubrik by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,771,475 shares of the company's stock worth $158,706,000 after buying an additional 1,032,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.54% of the company's stock.

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Rubrik Price Performance

Shares of Rubrik stock opened at $79.55 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $57.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.94 and a beta of 1.10. Rubrik, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $103.00.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $377.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.43 million. The business's revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Rubrik has set its Q1 2027 guidance at -0.040--0.020 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.070-0.270 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rubrik, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RBRK shares. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an "outperform" rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $85.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RBRK

More Rubrik News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rubrik this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 199,447 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total value of $16,809,393.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 314,048 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,467,965.44. The trade was a 38.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director John Wendell Thompson sold 11,000 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.55, for a total transaction of $930,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,653 shares in the company, valued at $393,411.15. The trade was a 70.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 398,939 shares of company stock worth $27,628,167. Corporate insiders own 13.66% of the company's stock.

Rubrik Company Profile

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company's platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

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