Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. $HGV

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV - Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,472,796 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 25,020 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.72% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $65,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter worth approximately $6,956,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 19.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237,836 shares of the company's stock worth $9,944,000 after acquiring an additional 37,907 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 464,964 shares of the company's stock worth $20,807,000 after acquiring an additional 190,909 shares during the period. TFJ Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.1% during the third quarter. TFJ Management LLC now owns 266,171 shares of the company's stock worth $11,129,000 after acquiring an additional 38,780 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter worth approximately $4,386,000. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Grand Vacations

In other news, insider Mark D. Wang sold 190,813 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $9,908,919.09. Following the sale, the insider owned 904,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,957,235.13. The trade was a 17.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 32,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,568,347.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 68,615 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,270,190.90. The trade was a 32.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 229,315 shares of company stock worth $11,738,497. Insiders own 3.10% of the company's stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Price Performance

Shares of HGV opened at $48.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.50. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.79 and a twelve month high of $53.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.14.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 17.62%. Hilton Grand Vacations's revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Citizens Jmp increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $56.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc is a leading developer and marketer of premium vacation ownership resorts. The company specializes in selling timeshare interests in vacation properties under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand, enabling members to purchase deeded real estate interests and utilize a points-based system for booking stays. Alongside new sales, the company provides ongoing management services for its portfolio of resorts, ensuring high standards of guest services, resort maintenance, and member engagement through its proprietary technology platform.

In addition to vacation ownership sales, Hilton Grand Vacations offers a comprehensive suite of membership benefits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Hilton Grand Vacations, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hilton Grand Vacations wasn't on the list.

While Hilton Grand Vacations currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here