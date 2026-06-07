Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. $FCN

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN - Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 583,402 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 26,939 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.89% of FTI Consulting worth $99,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,429 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $24,963,000 after purchasing an additional 77,690 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 293,625 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $47,464,000 after purchasing an additional 103,553 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 3,617.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,037 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 9,767 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 155,109 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $26,497,000 after purchasing an additional 37,392 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 42,860 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 17,185 shares during the period. 99.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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FTI Consulting Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $159.76 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $168.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.34. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of -0.05. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.84 and a 52-week high of $189.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $983.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.17 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 6.88%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. FTI Consulting has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.900-9.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $370.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FCN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 price target on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $174.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FCN

Insider Transactions at FTI Consulting

In related news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $144.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,441,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 326,984 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $47,141,283.28. The trade was a 3.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eun Nam bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $144.59 per share, for a total transaction of $289,180.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 21,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,987.28. This trade represents a 10.21% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 14,400 shares of company stock worth $2,076,576. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company's stock.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc is a global business advisory firm providing multidisciplinary solutions designed to address complex challenges and strategic opportunities. The company's primary service offerings encompass corporate finance & restructuring, economic consulting, forensic & litigation consulting, strategic communications, and technology. These capabilities enable clients to manage financial distress, navigate regulatory environments, resolve disputes, build trust with stakeholders, and leverage data-driven insights.

In its corporate finance & restructuring practice, FTI delivers restructuring, interim management, and transaction advisory services to companies facing operational or financial pressures.

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