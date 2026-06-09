Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Western Union Company $WU

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU - Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,680,465 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 533,592 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.42% of Western Union worth $71,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Western Union by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 28,662 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Western Union by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,331 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Kelleher Financial Advisors boosted its position in Western Union by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors now owns 9,992 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Western Union by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 239,428 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, Michels Family Financial LLC boosted its position in Western Union by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC now owns 46,722 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Western Union from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $8.82.

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Western Union Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $7.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average of $9.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.46. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $10.35.

Western Union (NYSE:WU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $963.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 10.88%.The firm's revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Western Union has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.750-1.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. Western Union's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Benjamin Carlton Adams sold 19,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $183,898.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 234,689 shares in the company, valued at $2,166,179.47. This trade represents a 7.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Giovanni Angelini sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $56,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 311,292 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,947,935.24. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 3.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Western Union Company Profile

Western Union Company NYSE: WU is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments. The company enables individuals and businesses to send and receive money through a variety of channels, including its vast agent network, online platforms, and mobile applications. Core services include person-to-person money transfers, business-to-business cross-border payments, bill payment services and prepaid card programs.

Through its digital offerings, Western Union provides customers with the ability to initiate transfers via its website and mobile app, as well as track transactions in real time.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU - Free Report).

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