Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 17,975 Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. $DOCN

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN - Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,613,015 shares of the company's stock after selling 17,975 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.76% of DigitalOcean worth $77,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 54.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 724 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 164.9% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.77% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other DigitalOcean news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 4,338 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.38, for a total value of $678,376.44. Following the sale, the director owned 24,323 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,803,630.74. The trade was a 15.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Steinfort sold 25,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $3,812,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 573,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,423,980. The trade was a 4.18% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,338 shares of company stock worth $6,191,576. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DigitalOcean Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:DOCN opened at $169.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.20 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $122.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.65. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $184.46.

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.17. DigitalOcean had a return on equity of 88.86% and a net margin of 24.97%.The firm had revenue of $257.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $249.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. DigitalOcean has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.230 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.200 EPS. Analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DigitalOcean from $75.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citizens Jmp raised their price target on DigitalOcean from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on DigitalOcean from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on DigitalOcean from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $146.36.

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About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc is a cloud infrastructure provider that focuses on simplicity, performance and developer experience. The company offers a range of cloud services designed to help software developers, startups and small- to medium-sized businesses deploy, manage and scale applications. Its flagship offering, Droplets, provides virtual private servers that can be configured with various CPU, memory and storage options. In addition to compute instances, DigitalOcean's platform includes managed Kubernetes, scalable object and block storage, managed databases, load balancers and networking capabilities such as Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) and Floating IPs.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in New York City, DigitalOcean was created with the goal of making cloud computing more accessible to individual developers and smaller teams.

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