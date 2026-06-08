Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 77,243 Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. $BILL

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL - Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,550,571 shares of the company's stock after selling 77,243 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.55% of BILL worth $84,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in BILL by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in BILL by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,175 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in BILL by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,267 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in BILL by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,099 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in BILL by 972.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 536 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BILL alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of BILL from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of BILL from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer set a $55.00 price target on shares of BILL and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price target on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of BILL from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $56.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BILL

BILL Price Performance

NYSE BILL opened at $35.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $37.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.40. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $57.21. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -3,593.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20.

BILL (NYSE:BILL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $406.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.76 million. BILL had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 2.40%. BILL's revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. BILL has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.610-2.640 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.720 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More BILL News

Here are the key news stories impacting BILL this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Several headlines focus on government policy and spending bills, including immigration, border funding, Ukraine aid, and food assistance. These are not direct catalysts for BILL Holdings , but they can influence market sentiment around fintech and small-cap growth stocks if investors are becoming more risk-averse.

Several headlines focus on government policy and spending bills, including immigration, border funding, Ukraine aid, and food assistance. These are not direct catalysts for , but they can influence market sentiment around fintech and small-cap growth stocks if investors are becoming more risk-averse. Neutral Sentiment: A New York bill banning prices based on personal data and Illinois regulation around high-speed e-bikes highlight a more active regulatory environment, but they do not appear to have a direct impact on BILL 's business model.

A New York bill banning prices based on personal data and Illinois regulation around high-speed e-bikes highlight a more active regulatory environment, but they do not appear to have a direct impact on 's business model. Neutral Sentiment: Consumer-finance articles about avoiding hospital bill mistakes and IRA tax planning are informational only and do not provide a company-specific catalyst for BILL Holdings.

BILL Company Profile

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency. It also offers onboarding implementation support, and ongoing support and training services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider BILL, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BILL wasn't on the list.

While BILL currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here