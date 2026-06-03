Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 81,048 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL - Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 807,056 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 81,048 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.63% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $247,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 81 shares of the construction company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 6,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 141 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 102 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 316.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 104 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company's stock.

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Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $875.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $591.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $442.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.31, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.81. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.42 and a 52 week high of $893.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $825.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $603.58 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 35.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.400-19.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 18.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sterling Infrastructure

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.57, for a total transaction of $24,878,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 290,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,590,359.01. The trade was a 14.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STRL. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $486.00 target price on shares of Sterling Infrastructure and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $482.00 to $956.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sterling Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $720.67.

Read Our Latest Report on STRL

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc NASDAQ: STRL is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company's product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

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