Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. $AMKR

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR - Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,232,211 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 47,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.90% of Amkor Technology worth $88,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $2,314,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $419,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 204.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095,027 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $82,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,109 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $570,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.76% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

AMKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Melius Research upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Amkor Technology from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amkor Technology from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $67.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $64.95 on Monday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $79.50. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.07.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 9.88%. Amkor Technology's revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.0835 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Amkor Technology's payout ratio is presently 18.86%.

Insider Transactions at Amkor Technology

In other news, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $358,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 38,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,786,693.52. The trade was a 11.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $3,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 502,558 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,330,008.24. The trade was a 9.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,000 shares of company stock worth $8,258,950. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company's stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc NASDAQ: AMKR is a leading provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test (OSAT) services, supporting integrated device manufacturers and semiconductor foundries worldwide. The company offers a broad range of advanced packaging solutions, including wafer bumping, flip chip, system-in-package and ball grid array technologies, designed to meet the performance, power and form-factor demands of applications across consumer electronics, automotive, communications and industrial markets.

In addition to packaging, Amkor delivers comprehensive test services such as wafer probing, final test, system-level test and digital, analog and mixed-signal testing, enabling customers to accelerate time-to-market and reduce total costs.

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